Beauty retailer Sephora opens on 16th Street Mall

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - International retailer Sephora opened its doors Friday in the Denver Pavilions on the16th Street Mall.

The cosmetics store opened with big fanfare and a ribbon-cutting ceremony before letting in its first customers in at 10 a.m. The store is near Maggiano's Little Italy on level 1 with 5,648 square feet of selling space.

Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a luxury goods group, Sephora in the Denver Pavilions features 13,000 products from 200 brands. The chain has a store in Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Park Meadows Mall and one in the JCPenney at Northfield Stapleton store.

The store is among 40 retail restaurants and shops in the three-story Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall.

