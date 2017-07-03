Become an Eagle County rancher! (Provided you have $100 million)

The 19,493-acre Nottingham Ranch in Eagle County went on sale last week for $100 million. (Photo: NottinghamRanch.com/Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - One of the largest and most expensive ranches in Eagle County has gone up for sale for $100 million.

The 19,493-acre Nottingham Ranch went on the market last week, in what real estate agents say is the most expensive ranch listing in the county's history.

According to listing agents Ed Swinford and Brent Rimel of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate in Bachelor Gulch, the property is located near Burns, and spans from Burns, bisected by the Colorado River from the west side of Castle Peak towards the Flat Tops Wilderness Area to the west and sprawls along both sides of Derby Mesa Loop and Sunnyside Road into Routt County.

The two agents said "the working ranch is a self-sustaining property inclusive of 1,200 cow-calf pair, 60,000 acres of leases for grazing permits; 2,000 acres of flood irrigation plus 1,200 acres irrigated by pivot irrigation systems (which is rare in the mountains,) and produces 3,500 tons of hay annually. There are seven residences on the ranch included in the offering."

