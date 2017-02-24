Beef industry legend once banned from Fort Collins stores

John Matsushima sits in his home, where he displays the many awards and honors he has received during his career, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 (Photo: Tanya Fabian/For the Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - At age 96, John Matsushima still treats himself to steak three times a week — always cooked to medium rare.

“He is a living legend,” said Paul Andrews, CEO and president of National Western Stock Show. “Honestly, he changed things forever in the world. He is one of the most important people in the history of the livestock industry.”

But he is while regarded as a hero today, Matsushima was once barred from buying beef or any other groceries in Fort Collins.

Matsushima has spent a lifetime pioneering the beef industry from Fort Collins by developing more efficient cattle feeding practices used around the world and traveling to Japan to establish the signature Wagyu and Kobe beef industry. On display in his home are awards from the Japanese emperor and National Western Stock Show, among others. And this month he was honored for having perfect Rotary club attendance for the past 48 years — an accomplishment he achieved by finding clubs while traveling for work.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2lN5bWH

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan