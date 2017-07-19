Beer battle: AB InBev enlists supermodel Marisa Miller in ad war with Molson Coors

Miller Lite is sold in the U.S. by MillerCoors, a division of Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Photo: Luke Sharett/Bloomberg)

Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a new campaign for its Natural Light brand that features supermodel Marisa Miller.

The campaign will answer a campaign for Miller Lite -- sold by Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co.'s U.S. division MillerCoors -- that calls out another AB InBev brand, Bud Light, and mocks the brand's taglines.

The Natural Light campaign, created by the Zeno Group, plays off the model's name. It will allow AB InBev to respond to the Miller Lite attacks while keeping Bud Light above the fray, Advertising Age reports.

