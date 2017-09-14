(Photo: c2M_Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Three Denver-area breweries will brew beer made with reclaimed water as part of a project spearheaded by a Colorado engineering company.

Douglas County-based CH2M said it's delivering 330 gallons of reclaimed water today to Lone Tree Brewing Company, Lost Highway Brewing Company and 105 West Brewing Company that was once in a water treatment plant that Ch2M designed in Pima County, Arizona.

CH2M said the beer will be the first ever made with reclaimed water. The water will be used for special demonstration batches of beer, not the breweries' usual products.

"Direct potable reuse is a real solution for stressed water supplies and for future-proofing water resources for resilient cities. By applying this technology to something our state loves – local craft beer – we're highlighting the positive impacts recycled water can have in communities, and helping build public support for similar initiatives," said Larry Schimmoller, CH2M reuse technology director, in a statement.

