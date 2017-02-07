Bennet meets with Trump Supreme Court pick Gorsuch; ponders confirmation vote

(Photo: ALEX WONG | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado Democrat in the U.S. Senate is weighing how he'll vote on the Coloradan picked by Republican President Donald Trump to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Progressives want U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet to join other Democrats in voting to reject appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch for the high court, saying his record is too conservative.

But backers point to Gorsuch's deep resume as a lawyer and judge, and note that the Senate approved his appointment by then-President George W. Bush to the Denver-based U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006 on a voice vote.

The DBJ's Ed Sealover on Saturday spotted the two men walking together down Denver's 16th Street Mall, and tweeted the sighting:

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2knE3wp

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal