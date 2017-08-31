Best Buy will expand same-day delivery of online orders to Denver, 13 other cities

(Photo: Daniel Acker, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Best Buy Co. Inc. will expand its same-day delivery service into over a dozen new cities in September -- including Denver -- as it seeks to stay abreast of online rival Amazon.com Inc.

Starting Sept. 6, Best Buy's same-day delivery will be offered in the following cities: Austin, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa.

Customers will be able to place an order online as late as 3 p.m. and receive their package by 9 p.m. with the service. The price per order will be $5.99.

Most products, with the exception of large televisions and major appliances, are eligible for same-day delivery.

“We have always wanted to help our customers get their purchases from Best Buy how and when they want them,” Allison Peterson, president of BestBuy.com, said in a blog post. "Our stores have always been an option, but we know that there are times when a customer wants their items delivered to them quickly."

