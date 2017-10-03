Best city for new Amazon HQ2? New York, wait, Birmingham. No, Denver

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The studies have been completed and it's been determined that New York City is the best place for Amazon.com Inc. to located its new HQ2 headquarters.

No, wait, another report (although not as serious) indicates that Birmingham, Alabama, is the best place.

But the New York Times says Denver's the best place!

Cities have until Oct. 19 to submit their bids to become the location of Amazon's massive HQ2, which is expected to cost $5 billion and employ 50,000 people.

