Best-hospitals list includes 7 in Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver online company that posts reviews of doctors and hospitals has come out with its annual list of the country's best hospitals, with seven from Colorado making the list.

According to Healthgrades' latest lists of the 50 and 100 "Best Hospitals for 2017," Colorado Springs leads the state with two hospitals in the city making the list, with no other city having more than one.

"Patients treated in hospitals achieving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award have, on average, a 27.1 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award," Healthgrades said in a statement.

Making the "50 Best Hospitals" list (top 1 percent in the country) were:

Centura Health - Penrose Saint Francis Health Services and St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, and Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver.

