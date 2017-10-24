Betting site: These are Denver's odds of landing Amazon's HQ2

(Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Irish betting site has listed Denver's odds for landing Amazon.com Inc.'s HQ2 headquarters at 20-to-1.

Paddy Power, an Irish bookmaker based in Dublin, lists Atlanta as the top choice, coming in at 2-to-1 odds.

Yesterday, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) said it received 238 bids from cities and regions in 54 states and provinces across the U.S. and Canada. Yesterday, Colorado Gov. John HIckenlooper said the state's bid is a long-shot, and he gave the Denver area a 10-to-1 shot for landing Amazon's second headquarters, because the state wasn't going overboard in offering incentives to Amazon: "Probably less than 1/20th of what some states are offering."

Georgia's incentive package is big: The state is offering more than $1 billion in incentives to lure Amazon to the state.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xkVwcX

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal