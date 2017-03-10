Beverly Hills hedge fund wants to add two candidates to Ciber's board

Ciber Inc.'s corporate headquarters is located at 6312 S. Fiddler's Green Cir. Suite 600 E. in Greenwood Village, CO. (Photo: CAITLIN HENDEE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Beverly Hills hedge fund wants to add two of its candidates to the board of Ciber Inc.

Legion Partners Asset Management, which owns about 15 percent of the shares of the Greenwood Village-based IT outsourcing company (NYSE: CBR), said it plans to nominate two board candidates to stand for election at the company's upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

"Ciber's board and management are committed to acting in the best interests of all stockholders. Ciber regularly engages with its stockholders, including Legion Partners, and welcomes investor feedback. The board will review the nomination notice of Legion Partners and will present its recommendations to stockholders," Ciber said in a Friday statement.

