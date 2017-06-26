Bezos' Blue Origin to build rocket engines near ULA plant in Alabama

(Photo: Drew Angerer, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos announced today that his spaceflight company, Blue Origin, will build rocket engines in Huntsville, Alabama, near where Colorado-based United Launch Alliance manufactures its rockets.

Bezos announced that Blue Origin will manufacture its BE-4 engine at a new facility in Huntsville, a community known as Rocket City for its long-standing connections to space and missile manufacturing.

ULA, the Centennial-based main contractor for U.S. government space launches, is a partner of Blue Origin in developing the BE-4.

ULA aims to use the BE-4 in the Vulcan rockets it's designing now and is expected to be manufactured at ULA's plant in nearby Decatur, Alabama.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sfQoTM

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal