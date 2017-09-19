Big downtown Denver hotel gets a new brand, new management

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Marriott)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The 613-room Denver Marriott City Center — metro Denver's third largest hotel — will become a Hilton beginning Dec. 1, according to the hotel's ownership, Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

A unit of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) also will take over management of the hotel from Marriott International, pubicly-traded Chesapeake (NYSE: CHSP) said.

Chesapeake will rebrand the hotel at 1701 California St. in Denver after investing $27 million in the property over the last three years, according to a company statement.

The hotel's new official name will be Hilton Denver City Center.

"Our strategic plans in Denver began several years ago when we began a transformational renovation of all public areas, food and beverage facilities and every guest room and bathroom. The fully renovated hotel will be the only Hilton-branded property in all of downtown Denver," said James Francis, CEO of Chesapeake, a publicly traded hotel-focused real estate investment trust based in Virginia.

