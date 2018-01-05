Big Parker sporting goods store to reopen in the spring

(Photo: Google Maps)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The new owner of a big sporting goods store in Parker said it will reopen the store later this spring.

Illinois-based Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) acquired the former bankrupt Gander Mountain retail chain in May and is rebranding the chain as Gander Outdoors.

The 57,000-square-foot Parker Gander Outdoors at 18420 Cottonwood Drive is expected to reopen in mid May to late June, officials said.

“It was important to me to bring the Gander Outdoors back to the wonderful community of Parker because the employees were top notch and the store was a great performer serving the outdoor enthusiast community,” said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World Holdings and star of CNBC’s "The Profit," in a statement.

Read more from the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2F5cQa8

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal