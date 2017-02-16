Big shareholder, Air Methods squabble over board's competency

(Photo: AIR METHODS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Arguing that the current Air Methods Corp. board of directors needs "sweeping reform," a big shareholder is proposing four new board candidates.

In response, Centennial Airport-based Air Methods (Nasdaq: AIRM) said it will "carefully evaluate" the nominees proposed by Voce Capital Management LLC, which owns about 3.1 percent of Air Methods.

Voce detailed its concerns in a Wednesday letter, saying "urgent change is needed to reverse multi-year trend of value destruction," "Air Methods’ board lacks credible plan to create stockholder value," and "current Board (is) over-tenured, under-skilled and mis-aligned."

Voce proposed its own four board nominees, including one of its managing partners, J. Daniel Plants.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kNRP9d

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal