Big shareholder threatens Air Methods: 'Sweeping changes' are needed

(Photo: AIR METHODS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A major shareholder in Colorado air ambulance company Air Methods Corp. said that "sweeping changes" are needed.

Voce Capital Management LLC, which owns about 3.1 percent of Centennial Airport-based Air Methods (Nasdaq: AIRM), is threatening to run a slate of its own board members at the upcoming Air Methods annual meeting and said "urgent change is needed to reverse Air Methods’ dismal underperformance and to unlock stockholder value."

Voce and Air Methods are very familiar with each other: In 2015, Voce called Air Methods "a crummy stock" and wanted the company sold.

Last year, the two companies tried to make peace when a Voce board choice was appointed to the Air Methods board.

