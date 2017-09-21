Biggest shareholder says Chipotle shares are cheap, people like new queso

(Photo: DAVID PAUL MORRIS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The biggest shareholder of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stock says the company's stock is "extremely cheap."

People in his office also like the Denver Mexican restaurant chain's new queso menu offering.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman and his Pershing Square Capital Management investment firm bought about 10 percent of Chipotle's shares last September for more than $400 a share.

He told CNBC yesterday that he think's Chipotle's stock (NYSE: CMG) — currently trading for around $312 — is "extremely cheap" today.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal:

