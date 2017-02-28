Bill to let Wal-Mart and Target sell more booze survives bloody fight in Colorado Legislature

(Photo: DONNA ABBOTT-VLAHOS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A clean-up bill meant to allow Wal-Mart and Target to sell full-strength beer, wine and spirits survived an onslaught of efforts to kill it, even as a bill meant to expand alcohol sales in the state started its revamping process.

Senate Bill 143, sponsored by Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver, comes after the historic passage last year of SB 197, which will allow grocery stores to get as many as 19 new licenses for full alcohol sales in the next 20 years if they buy up the licenses of other liquor stores within a 1,500-foot radius.

Up until now, Colorado law has restricted sellers to a single license, meaning that Safeway, King Soopers and others have had to pick just one location in the state where they could open a liquor store.

Wal-Mart and Target were part of the coalition last year that got the measure passed, but officials found later that the specific wording in the bill prohibited them from receiving multiple licenses, largely because the pharmacies in their stores were operated under contract by others, leaving them without the ability to convert pharmacy-liquor-sales licenses into the new licenses.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2m3w0Gi

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal