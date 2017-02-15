Bioscience company's deals make it a food additive player

(Photo: PANTHERYX INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - PanTheryx Inc., a Boulder-based bioscience company, has acquired two U.S. producers of bovine colostrum, consolidating its supply chain and making it a key player in a growing market for the nutrient-rich, immunity-building additive.

The deals also expand PanTheryx’s employee count seven-fold, from 25 before the acquisitions to 175 people nationwide afterward.

PanTheryx acquired Phoenix-based APS BioGroup and Bellingham, Washington-based La Belle Associates, two makers of bovine colostrum, a pre-milk substance cows and other mammals produce to bolster the health of a newborn and which provides the newborn with passive immunity that protects it from illness.

The popularity of colostrum as a dietary supplement is growing. It’s also used in Pantheryx’s anti-diarrhea product, DiaResQ. The company credits bovine colostrum with helping return a user’s digestive system to normal function quickly.

