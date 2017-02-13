Bipartisan construction-defects reform bill set to be introduced in Colorado Legislature

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado legislators, who have been mired in battles with each other and with housing developers over how to proceed with construction-defects reform, appear ready to introduce a proposal that could gain consensus backing and change state law enough to get builders to put up condominiums again.

Many developers complain that, under current state law, it's too easy for condo owners to join in class-action suits over alleged defects, helping to explain why so few condos are being built in Colorado these days.

State Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver, said a bipartisan group is putting the finishing touches on a bill that would:

-Inform condominium owners about the potential risks and rewards of a class-action defects lawsuit before they can file one,

-Require that they hold a meeting of homeowners to launch such suits,

-And require that the majority of homeowners vote to proceed with a lawsuit agree to the action before any legal complaint moves forward.

