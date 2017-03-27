Blue Bell ice cream returns to Denver Monday

- Five cases of listeriosis were linked to ice cream from the Blue Bell Creameries production facility in Brenham. (Photo: GOOGLE)

DENVER - More than a year after it was pulled from the shelves due to a listeria scare, starting Monday, you can once again find Blue Bell ice cream in Denver grocery stores.

The company has also reopened its distribution facility in Centennial. In a news release, the company said there will be around 40 employees there.

“It could take up to two weeks to deliver products to every store, so initially, we will bring in additional employees from other states to help with the reopening,” Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said in a news release.

Blue Bell is sold at King Soopers and Walmart, as well as numerous other local locations.

For more information, go to www.bluebell.com.

