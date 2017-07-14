Blue Moon leaders say year-old brewpub is redefining brewery

Sections of concrete pipeline hold restaurant seats at Blue Moon's brewpub (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After surviving for 21 years as a beer maker that got only production space in facilities operated by parent company Coors Brewing (now MillerCoors), Blue Moon Brewing is in the midst of a year-long transformation.

The change is brought about by the opening of the company’s first brewpub facility, in Denver’s hip River North district.

Known largely only for its signature product, Blue Moon Belgian White, the brewery — Blue Moon Brewing Co. — has a chance to show its range with 32 beers on tap at the facility at 3750 Chestnut Place.

It is operating the first restaurant that MillerCoors — the joint venture of American operations between Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) and SABMiller plc — has offered, and it is becoming a destination spot in a town rife with breweries.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2umyeVp

© 2017 KUSA-TV