BMC Investments buys more metro Denver apartments

BMC Investments purchased Landon Park Apartments for $58.2 million. (Photo: COURTESY | ARA, A NEWMARK COMPANY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based real estate company BMC Investments has purchased another apartment complex, this time a 464-unit property in Aurora, for $58 million.

BMC purchased Landon Park Apartments from Bridge Investment Group in a deal that closed Feb. 13. The property is located at 100 S. Sable Blvd. on 20 acres of land.

“We believe the location of this property, in this part of Aurora, presents an uncommon investment opportunity in a market that continues to be a hot spot for investors," said Max Bresner, COO of BMC Investments.

"The new light rail stop, walkability to retail and entertainment, as well as the proximity to major job centers aligns seamlessly with our long-term investment strategy," he added. "When paired with the exceptional track record of BLDG Management, our property management affiliate, we expect to add significant value to the asset and the surrounding area.”

