Boeing's Colorado-based Jeppesen unit gets new CEO

(Photo: Alan Marts, Jeppesen/Boeing)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boeing Co. said today that Ken Sain has been named chief executive officer of its Colorado-based Jeppesen division.

Jeppesen is a navigational-data business based near Centennial Airport in Arapahoe County. Boeing (NYSE: BA) acquired the company in 2000.

Jeppesen was founded in 1934 by Elrey Jeppesen, a pilot who pioneered the production of navigational charts for pilots. The main terminal at Denver International Airport is named for him and features his statue.

Said will oversee Jeppeson and other Boeing divisions as vice president for digital aviation and analytics for Dallas-based Boeing Global Services. He previously was Jeppesen’s chief operating officer.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ufhuPi

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal