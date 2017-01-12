Boston Market details 2017 expansion plans

Boston Market said it plans to open 12 new restaurants in the U.S (Photo: DENNIS BRACK | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boston Market said it plans to open 16 new locations this year.

The Golden-based restaurant chain -- owned by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners -- said it plans to open 12 new restaurants in the U.S. and four international locations in 2017, adding to its current total of 462 restaurants.

In 2016, the company said it opened 14 new restaurants.

"We are very proud of our expansion as we opened more restaurants in 2016 than the combined total of the previous decade. 2017 will be another year of growth, with continued new restaurant openings in the U.S. as well as our first international restaurants in more than 10 years." CEO George Michel said in a statement.

