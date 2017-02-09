Boulder biotech 'pleased' with melanoma drug results; shares rise

Ron Squarer, CEO of Array BioPharma Inc. (Photo: ARRAY BIOPHARMA IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder biotech said it's "pleased" with the results of a trial of its melanoma cancer treatment and its shares were rising on Thursday.

Array BioPharma Inc. said its latest trial of its COLUMBUS (COmbined LGX818 Used with MEK162 in BRAF Mutant Unresectable Skin Cancer) drug "met its primary endpoint."

"We were pleased to report that COLUMBUS met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a robust ... benefit," said Ron Squarer, CEO of Array BioPharma, in a statement. Squarer added that the company expects to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June or July.

