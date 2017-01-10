Boulder Brands to lay off, transfer 73 workers at shuttering Boulder plant

Boulder Brands Inc. purchased Evol in 2013.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Foodmaker Boulder Brands Inc. is cutting 27 jobs and will offer new positions elsewhere to 46 others as it prepares to close a plant in Boulder.

Boulder Brands' parent company, New Jersey-based Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF), filed a notice with state officials of its planned job actions at the Boulder facility as required under the federal Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

Pinnacle, which bought then-struggling Boulder Brands in January 2016 in a transaction valued at $975 million, employs 73 at the plant. It announced in August that it plans to move production of its Evol brand burritos to Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“While it’s never an easy decision to close a manufacturing plant, this action will ensure the long-term success of the Evol brand,” Pinnacle executive Mike Wittman said at the time. “We are thankful to the employees at the Evol plant and value the many contributions they have made to the business.”

