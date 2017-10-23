Boulder County launches program to get the unbanked banked

Actuary Photography

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder County is partnering with banks and local credit unions in a program aimed at banking the unbanked.

And the program has the blessing of the state’s banking commissioner.

Dubbed “Bank On Boulder County,” the program sets up free financial help from county officials while banks promise to offer minimal fees for the unbanked to get started.

Boulder County’s Housing and Financial Counseling Program, along with bankers, kicked off the Bank On program in 2016 with a coalition that began looking at the issue of the unbanked.

