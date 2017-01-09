Boulder diagnostics company makes $38M deal in China

David Brunel, CEO of Biodesix of Boulder (Photo: BIODESIX PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Biodesix, a Boulder-based diagnostics company, said it's receiving $38 million from a Chinese company that will commercialize a version of Biodesix’s blood test in China.

Biodesix said it made the deal with Bioyong Technology Company Ltd. of Beijing, to "commercialize a version of Biodesix’s VeriStrat proteomic blood test, a precision medicine diagnostic for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), for clinical use in Greater China, with potential expansion into other Asia-Pacific countries."

“By collaborating with Bioyong, we are taking a major step toward making our technology available to a large portion of the world’s lung cancer patients," said David Brunel, CEO of Biodesix, in a statement.

