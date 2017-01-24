Boulder engineering company buys weather radar company

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder engineering company that develops satellite ground stations has bought a weather radar company that's also based in Boulder.

Net-Centric Design Professionals (NDP), at 1909 26th St. in Boulder, said it's buying Advanced Radar Corp., located at 3309 Airport Road at the Boulder airport, for an undisclosed sum.

NDP said Advanced Radar was founded in 2006 based on technology licensed from the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Advanced Radar makes hardware and software for severe weather detection and storm tracking, cloud and precipitation formation, and wind-shear detection.

Twelve-year-old NDP said it "develops, modernizes and maintains satellite ground stations, data centers and computer systems."

