Boulder entrepreneur launches social media site for real estate agents

Lane Hornung is founder of 8z Real Estate and zavvie, a social media platform for brokers. (Photo: COURTESY | 8Z REAL ESTATE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lane Hornung, founder of Boulder-based 8z Real Estate, has launched a new venture aimed at helping residential real estate brokers along the Front Range digitize an age-old real estate practice.

Hornung launched zavvie, a social media system that allows brokers to market themselves as experts in a given neighborhood directly to home owners in that area.

Brokers have long worked to position themselves as dominant in different neighborhoods using flyers and direct mail and sometimes walking neighborhoods and going door-to-door in a practice called "farming," Hornung said.

