Boulder femtech fertility firm sets $3.5 million crowdfunding goal

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:15 AM. MDT October 11, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder female fertility technology company said it's going to try and raise $3.5 million in an equity crowdfunding round.

Kindara said it's partnering with crowdfunding platform SeedInvest to raise the money.

Two years ago, Kindara completed a fundraising round of $5.3 million that was led by Boston Seed Capital.

"We expect this investment round to fuel the growth that we are so excited about," said Ira Hernowitz, CEO, in a statement.

Individual investors need to invest at least $1,000 to participate in the fundraising round, Kindara said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yYZQij

© 2017 KUSA-TV


