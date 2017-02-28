Boulder genome engineering firm raises $23 million

(Photo: MUSE BIO PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder biotech working on genome engineering said it's raised $23 million in a Series B round of funding.

Muse bio said the funding round was led by Venrock and included investments from Foresite Capital and Paladin Capital, and original investors NanoDimension and Spruce/MLS.

"Muse bio's technology ... enables scientists to make multiple, clearly defined genomic modifications at any site within a cell's genome in a high-throughput and cost-effective manner. The proceeds from this financing will allow us to accelerate our timelines to bring (our product) to scientists worldwide," said Kevin Ness, CEO of Muse bio, in a statement.

Ness was appointed CEO in December, replacing founder Ryan Gill, who's now the company's chief science officer and also executive director of the BioDesign Center at the RAS Energy Institute at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2m94XcU

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal