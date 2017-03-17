Boulder meat snack company acquired by Conagra Brands

Justin "Duke" Havlick is the founder of Duke's and Bigs. (Photo: ELEANOR WILLIAMSON PHOTOGRAPHY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chicago-based Conagra Brands — maker of the Slim Jim — has signed a deal to acquire Boulder-based Thanasi Foods.

Thanasi Foods makes Duke's meat snack and Bigs sunflower seeds.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the deal is expected to close this summer.

Duke's is a fast-growing meat snack brand and can be found in more than 45,000 retail locations. Its products include Duke's Smoked Shorty Sausages and Duke's Steak & Brisket Strips. Bigs is the producer of jumbo in-shell sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.