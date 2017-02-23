Boulder software startup raises $6.7M

(Photo: SLAMDATA PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder-based software startup said it's raised $6.7 million in funding from a Silicon Valley-based venture capital fund.

SlamData, which calls itself an "open source analytics company for modern unstructured data," said the funding was led by Shasta Ventures of Menlo Park, California.

"SlamData has grown quickly by helping enterprises gain immediate insight into their businesses," said company CEO and co-founder Jeff Carr, in a statement.

The company said it will use part of the money for new hires, including Sreeni Iyer who is joining the company as senior vice president of engineering and will lead the development of the SlamData platform.

