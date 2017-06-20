Boulder toy maker spins off a personal robot division

(Photo: Warner Brothers/The Jetsons Facebook image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sphero, the Boulder toy maker that makes the rolling BB-8 toy from "Star Wars," said it's completed the spin-off of a company that will concentrate on building personal robots.

Sphero officials said it's spun off Misty Robotics Inc., which has already raised $11.5 million from investors.

"Misty Robotics’ vision is to put a personal robot in every home and office. These robots will be seen and treated as our friends, our teammates, and a part of our families — performing helpful tasks, providing safety, and interacting with humans in entertaining and friendly ways that have only been seen before in science fiction," the company said in a statement.

On its website, the Boulder company doesn't illustrated the robots that it's building, only to say "our first robot arrives in 2018."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rRijcR

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal