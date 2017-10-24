Boulder Valley Velodrome owners are selling the facility

(Photo: Courtesy Boulder Valley Velodrome)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Boulder Valley Velodrome has gone on the market for $4.7 million.

The track cycling facility hosts professional cycling races, as well as offers youth and club programs and track certifications. It's been in operation since January 2015.

The Velodrome, a 250-meter, Olympic-caliber wooden track situated on 4.2 acres surrounded by 10 acres of open space, is one of 26 in the U.S., according to USA Cycling.

The Boulder Valley Velodrome is the brainchild of Frank Banta and Doug Emerson, both well-known Boulder-area cyclists. Banta co-founded the Buffalo Bicycle Classic, and Emerson owns University Bicycles in Boulder.

Denver Business Journal

