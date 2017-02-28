Boulder video rental store closing after 35 years

BOULDER - A longtime video rental store in Boulder says it’s the end of an era.

After 35 years of business, The Video Station announced it will permanently close next month.

A post on Facebook explained the costs of a brick and motor retail finally caught up to the store’s owners. Employees who’ve worked there for decades say they learned on Sunday they would only be in business for one more week.

“It is upsetting. I’m going to miss all the friendships that I formed here,” employee Tovah France said. “So many people throughout the years that I won’t see anymore.”

The store will close for good on Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. In its final days, existing customers can still check out films.

Last April Denver’s Video One called it quits after 33 years. The owner said he could no longer afford rent.

