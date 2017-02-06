Boulder's food production scene gets a national shout-out

(Photo: DICKINSON COLLEGE IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder's food production industry got a national shout-out over the weekend.

The New York Times featured the city and its burgeoning food production industry on Saturday, saying Boulder is "known as the place where new companies are challenging the old guard in the food business."

The paper mentioned several food companies that have moved to Boulder, including Quinn Snacks, Purely Elizabeth, Made in Nature and Good Karma Foods.

Also profiled was Justin Gold, founder of Boulder nut butter company Justin's LLC, who sold his company last year to Hormel Foods Corp. for $286 million.

