Breckenridge Ski Resort opens new high-speed ski lift Thursday

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Breckenridge Ski Resort will debut a new ski lift Thursday that will allow travelers quicker access to four of its five peaks.

The Summit County resort has upgraded its Falcon SuperChair on Peak 10 from a quad to a six-passenger, high-speed lift. Passengers on the chair can access more than 1,000 acres of ski terrain on the resort’s peaks 7, 8, 9 and 10.

The debut of the chair, which comes on the same day that resort officials will open the advanced-level terrain of Peak 10, follows substantial upgrades in the past four years at Breckenridge that have included a new Colorado SuperChair in 2014 and more than 500 acres of new ski area that were added in 2013 with the opening of Peak 6.

It also is part of significant investments made by owner Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) across all four of its Colorado ski hills this year. Already, the Broomfield-based company has replaced its Montezuma Express Lift at Keystone with a high-speed six-passenger chair serving intermediate and beginner terrain, added the new high-speed Red Buffalo Express quad lift at Beaver Creek and upgraded its Northwoods Express Lift at Vail Resort from a quad to a six-person lift — a boost that occurred just this week.

