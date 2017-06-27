Brewers Association creates seal to differentiate independent beers from Big Beer

(Photo: Brewers Association)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In response to the continued acquisition of former craft breweries by Anheuser Busch InBev and other outside interests, the Boulder-based Brewers Association announced Tuesday that it is offering a label that can be used by truly independent breweries nationwide.

The “certified independent craft” seal will be available free of charge to the roughly 5,300 American beer makers that make less than 6 million barrels of beer each year and are owned no more than 25 percent by any alcoholic-beverage company that is not a craft brewery.

Leaders of the BA, the craft beer industry’s trade association, say they expect to see it soon on beer packaging, at retail stores and in brewery marketing materials.

In recent months, Belgium-based AB-InBev purchased another craft brewery — Wicked Weed Brewing of Asheville, North Carolina — as well as a brewing-supply company and interest in the website RateBeer.com.

