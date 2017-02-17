Brewery moves to former Buddhist temple

Big Choice's new brewery will be located at 21 S. 1st Ave., a former Buddhist temple in Brighton. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Big Choice Brewing is relocating from Broomfield to Brighton — to an unusual new home.

Currently located at 7270 W. 118th Place, Big Choice will move to a former Buddhist temple in Brighton, with an expected opening of late May.

Big Choice opened in Broomfield in May 2012, but Andre Miller, co-owner and community/events manager, said the company has been searching for a new location for more than two years.

"We searched all over Broomfield, Arvada, Thornton, and within close proximity to where our regular customers lived, but it became clear after seeing the Buddhist temple in Brighton, that it was the best space for our growth," she said.

