Broncos 2017 ticket resale prices jump; second-highest in the NFL behind Patriots

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Tickets to Denver Bronco home games are rising 42 percent over last year and the Broncos are the second-most expensive ticket in the National Football League.
That's according to secondary ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, which reported that average price for a Bronco ticket is $302 right now, behind only the New England Patriots at $380.
That compares with the cheapest tickets in the league: the Cincinnati Bengals at $86 per game.
According to Vivid Seats, NFL ticket prices for the 2017 season average $172, an increase of 6 percent year-over-year.
