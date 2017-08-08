Broncos wide receiver to tout CenturyLink in TV/radio ads, online

(Photo: Courtesy of Denver Broncos)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver Broncos wide receiver will soon be seen touting CenturyLink in television and radio ads, as well as in online promotions.

Emmanuel Sanders, who's been in the NFL for eight years and with the Broncos for the past three years, has been signed by the Louisiana-based telecomm (NYSE: CTL) for an undisclosed sum.

" Emmanuel Sanders is a fan favorite and we're happy to have him on board to help promote CenturyLink as well as build momentum for the upcoming Denver Broncos season," said Matt Rotter, CenturyLink Mountain West region president, in a statement.

Sanders replaces Broncos' middle linebacker Brandon Marshall as the CenturyLink Bronco spokesman.

