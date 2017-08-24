Brooks Brothers, Tracy Reese, Carhartt to dress United Airlines crews

(Photo: WAYNE SLEZAK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines said today it will partner with three major design and apparel companies — Brooks Brothers, Tracy Reese and Carhartt — to create a new line of uniforms for the carrier's more than 70,000 front-line employees.

Additionally, United — the biggest airline at Denver International Airport — will partner with high-end luggage manufacturer Tumi to provide luggage for the airline's 24,000 flight attendants.

Noted Kate Gebo, United senior vice president of global customer service delivery and chief customer officer: "We recognized early on that this would not be a 'one size fits all' solution — front-line employees perform vastly different roles and deserve a uniform that meets their needs, created by leaders in the apparel business. Our United family is excited to see how these trusted and innovative brands will deliver world-class uniforms in close collaboration with our employees."

The entire process of designing, testing and manufacturing the new outfits will not be quick. United said the rollout of the new outfits would happen at some point in 2020.

