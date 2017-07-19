Broomfield councilman beats back recall attempt over oil and gas issues

Broomfield City Councilman Greg Stokes (Photo: JOEL RADTKE FOR THE CITY OF BROOMFIELD)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Embattled Broomfield City Councilman Greg Stokes, targeted for a recall as oil and gas issues have sparked divisions in the city in the last year, will keep his job on the council for his final few months in office, according to the city’s unofficial vote tally late Tuesday.

Stokes handily beat back a recall election -- the first ever in this north metro area city. Those who favored the recall said the councilman, in office since 2009, wasn’t trying hard enough to block oil and gas development in the city.

He is term-limited and can’t run for re-election in November. He's also the city's mayor pro tem.

Broomfield late Tuesday reported final unofficial voting results. Officials counted 4,457 votes in the recall election, with 2,874, or 64 percent, cast against recalling Stokes and with 1,583 votes, or 36 percent, cast in favor of the recall.

