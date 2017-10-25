Broomfield OKs controversial drilling plan after hours of public comments

An overflow crowd in Broomfield listens to a hearing on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.'s drilling plan in the city. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Broomfield City Council early Wednesday approved a plan to drill 84 wells in the city after months of negotiation with Denver’s Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and hours of public testimony on the controversial deal.

The council’s 6-4 vote on the matter finally came about 1:30 a.m. Testimony had started about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An overflow crowd at the meeting spilled out of the chambers, filled seats in the atrium and extended to a second overflow room. Several Broomfield police officers also were on hand.

The contentious vote was another sign that Broomfield has become a battleground in a growing war over oil and gas development near Front Range communities.

The vote followed attempts by council members to negotiate directly with Extraction via motions to add requirements to the agreement and in the face of a lawsuit seeking to halt the vote.

