Broomfield renewable energy firm to partner with NREL on big battery test

Aerial view of the National Wind Technology Center between Boulder and Golden, run by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. (Photo: DENNIS SCHROEDER | NATIONAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LABORATORY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Renewable Energy Systems (RES), an international company with U.S. offices in Broomfield, will be working with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to test an energy storage system, the company said Wednesday.

RES, which has its global headquarters in Hertfordshire, England, said it’s “RESolve” energy storage system will be used for a test involving 1 megawatt of power, which is enough to meet the needs of hundreds of homes.

The test will be conducted at NREL’s National Wind Technology Center along Highway 93 between Boulder and Golden.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.