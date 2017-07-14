Broomfield's oil and gas committee suggests quarter mile buffer zone

Members of Broomfield's oil and gas committee, which is working on a new chapter for the city's master plan. (Photo: Kathleen Lavine/Business Journal)

A group of Broomfield residents are recommending the city implement a quarter-mile buffer zone between oil and gas wells and homes, parks, schools and bodies of water.

The 1,320-foot buffer zone, if adopted by city council, would apply both to new wells being drilled in the fast-growing community and also to new development that might encroach on existing wells, according to a draft of the recommendations posted to the city’s website.

The recommendations take aim at many of the issues, conflicts and concerns that have risen as oil and gas operations in Colorado have grown in size and scale, and in some cases moved nearer to northern Front Range suburban communities and neighborhoods in the last few years.

They include suggestions about lights, noise, the quality of the air, water and soil, traffic and setbacks.

They’re expected to go to the city council in late August or early September.

