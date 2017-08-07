Brown Palace outpaces competitors on growth, even as it turns 125

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While executives at Denver's Brown Palace Hotel and Spa are proud of their hotel turning 125 years old and having hosted 17 U.S. presidents, the numbers that matter even more to them are 32 percent and 12.8 percent.

Those are the amounts by which group weekend business and overall group business were up in 2016 from the prior year at the iconic Denver hotel, which blows out a century and a quarter's worth of candles on its birthday cake on Saturday.

Both increases put the Brown Palace ahead of its competitors here in Denver, proving that the longest continuously operating hotel in the Mile High City can compete for business even with meeting planners and transient business travelers who often look for the newest, rather than the most historic, offerings in town.

Indeed, the Brown Palace, after completing a $10.5 million renovation in 2015 and a $12 million renovation of the Holiday Inn Express that the hotel operates as an annex across the street, is seeing some of its greatest success in recent years, including the best pre-booking rates for group business in its history heading into 2018, noted Mark Shine, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

